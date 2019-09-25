CSL (ASX:CSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $227.93

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.93 and traded as low as $234.69. CSL shares last traded at $236.69, with a volume of 737,562 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$228.95 and a 200-day moving average of A$209.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. CSL’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

In other CSL news, insider Robert Cuthbertson 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. Also, insider Paul Perreault 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th.

About CSL (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

