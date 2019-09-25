Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CYP) shares traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.58 ($1.12) and last traded at A$1.59 ($1.12), 94,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.63 ($1.15).

The firm has a market cap of $161.49 million and a PE ratio of -18.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.41.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile (ASX:CYP)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

