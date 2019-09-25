D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 175,200 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of Premier worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 141.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 4.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Premier by 48.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,006,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.69 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. Premier’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares in the company, valued at $774,815.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

