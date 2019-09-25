DAEX Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.05272774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

