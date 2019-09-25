Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,133 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises approximately 1.8% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.74% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $22,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,042. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $987.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 71.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

