Datacoin (DTC) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $16,462.00 and $9.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003258 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001065 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 38,981,693 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

