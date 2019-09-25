Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) fell 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 122,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 82,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

