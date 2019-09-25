Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.91. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 3,859,499 shares trading hands.

DO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,291 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,476,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 481,475 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,527.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663,777 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,074 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.