Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Plans $0.06 — Dividend

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 288,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

