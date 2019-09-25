Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Announces — Dividend of $0.13

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1297 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of ERY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.