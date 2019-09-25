Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Plans — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

