Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) were down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.52, approximately 1,152,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 330,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.0019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

