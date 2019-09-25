Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Plans — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0019 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:GASL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 663,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $117.85.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

