Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Declares — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:UBOT)

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA UBOT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 36,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,201. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

