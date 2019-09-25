Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Plans — Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2552 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

SOXS stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,454. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $171.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

