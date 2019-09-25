Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Plans $0.04 — Dividend

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA TECS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $35.47.

