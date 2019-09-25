Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:RWCD)

Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (NYSEARCA:RWCD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1551 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

