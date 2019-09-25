Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.26 Per Share

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DIVI traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 93.20 ($1.22). 227,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.30. Diverse Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

