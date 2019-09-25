DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 356,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.