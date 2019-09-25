Doyle Wealth Management Buys Shares of 467 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

ROK traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $160.19. 13,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,115. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.