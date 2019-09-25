Doyle Wealth Management Invests $86,000 in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Post by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Post by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Post by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Post by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of POST traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,299. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

