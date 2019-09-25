Doyle Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 255.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. 8,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,128. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.32.

