Doyle Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Entergy by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1,469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,939 shares of company stock worth $8,896,045 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.64. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $78.99 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

