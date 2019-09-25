Doyle Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,741 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.32.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.