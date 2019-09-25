Doyle Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 677 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.22. 63,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.35, for a total value of $95,077.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,614,608.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,685 shares of company stock valued at $46,072,070. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

