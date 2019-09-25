Doyle Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 235,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,174.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,623,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 265,457 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 268,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 6,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $31.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.