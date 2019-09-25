Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 339.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.86 ($4.44).

DRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Drax Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company.

Get Drax Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andy Skelton bought 16,250 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £48,425 ($63,275.84).

LON DRX traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 275.40 ($3.60). 630,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.96. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.