Dreamcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,693.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $29,693.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000193 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,552,272 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi.

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreamcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.