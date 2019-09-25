Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €28.00 by Baader Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Duerr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.79 ($38.12).

DUE traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €23.19 ($26.97). 422,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. Duerr has a 12-month low of €21.34 ($24.81) and a 12-month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

