Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.23, 1,615,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,367,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $298.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 781.10% and a negative return on equity of 304.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano acquired 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,452. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

