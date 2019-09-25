Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

ESTE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,614. Earthstone Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert John Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 305,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

