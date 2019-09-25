Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on October 25th

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 118.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,887. The company has a market capitalization of $605.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 43.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $18.50.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

