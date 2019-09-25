Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 80.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 16,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EARN. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.27 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.