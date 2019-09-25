Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.11. Encanto Potash shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Encanto Potash Company Profile (CVE:EPO)

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

