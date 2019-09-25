Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Down 16.7%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 633,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 804,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

