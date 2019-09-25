Enerplus Corp (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. 46,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. CIBC set a $15.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

