EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stake Lessened by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $68.76. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,871. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Judd Dayton purchased 40,508 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $394,953.00. Also, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,700 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,664.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,904.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

