EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.1%.

EPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.80. 16,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,216. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

