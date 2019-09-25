EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) Trading Up ∞

EQGP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) shares were up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.97, approximately 533,556 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 520,425 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About EQGP (NYSE:EQGP)

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EQGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.