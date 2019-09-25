Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 1,465 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.63. 2,087,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

