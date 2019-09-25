Equitable Trust Co. Buys 12,525 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 138,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,267,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,563,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,034.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 111,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,711,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,930. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

