Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.90 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

BABA traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $175.68. 548,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,985. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

