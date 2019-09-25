Equitable Trust Co. Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,710,000 after acquiring an additional 128,049 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,750,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,435,000 after buying an additional 187,831 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 802,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,012,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 10.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 740,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,094,000 after buying an additional 70,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.90. 293,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,864. The firm has a market cap of $329.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $78.62 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

