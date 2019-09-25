Equitable Trust Co. Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Paypal by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Paypal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paypal by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,402,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,472,000 after buying an additional 274,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 170,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

