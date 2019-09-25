Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.72 Million Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Icon by 72.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icon alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Shares of ICLR traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.66. 4,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,393. Icon Plc has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $695.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.