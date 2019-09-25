Equitable Trust Co. Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,465,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,778,000 after purchasing an additional 381,146 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,866,000 after purchasing an additional 703,291 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,201,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $114.42. 32,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,084. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $131.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $116.66.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.82.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

