Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $31,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $178,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,876 shares of company stock worth $15,221,779. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,229,000 after buying an additional 2,911,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,454,000 after buying an additional 2,406,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,387,000 after buying an additional 1,373,126 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,669,000 after buying an additional 1,097,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,524,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after buying an additional 605,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.99. 6,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,753. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $87.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

