Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.65% of Erie Indemnity worth $663,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 13.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

ERIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

NASDAQ ERIE traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.72. The company had a trading volume of 86,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,794. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

