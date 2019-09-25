Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.31

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $10.98. Escalade shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,389 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $55.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 528.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Escalade by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in Escalade by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

