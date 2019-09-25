Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $409.81

Shares of Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.81 and traded as high as $423.40. Essentra shares last traded at $421.20, with a volume of 171,816 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essentra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Essentra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 483.33 ($6.32).

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 409.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Essentra’s payout ratio is currently 1.39%.

In related news, insider Nicki Demby purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,030 ($3,959.23).

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

